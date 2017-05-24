Man accused of shooting at three teen girls

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – A New Orleans man is in jail after deputies say he tried to kill three teenage girls.

Davonte Dejean, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle early Sunday in Arabi, near the Orleans Parish line.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle told them shortly after midnight, they were driving from the 9th Ward to New Orleans East and decided to take a different route. The driver made a U-turn on St. Claude Avenue, and that’s when she said Dejean pulled up next to her car and started shooting at them.

The driver, 17, suffered a graze wound to the hand and the front passenger, 18, was hit with bullet fragments in the upper torso. Another 18-year-old was in the car, but deputies said she was not injured.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said he believes Dejean intended to shoot the teens.

Dejean was arrested the next day by Jefferson Parish deputies on the West Bank.

Authorities found a .40-caliber handgun, believed to be used in the shooting, in Dejean's car.

Dejan faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces various drug and gun charges.

