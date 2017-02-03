Man arrested possible suspect in murder of woman in N.O. East

Police arrested 19-year-old Errol Krish during a raid last night in the 8th Ward. He may may be connected to the murder of a women in eastern New Orleans early Thursday

Krish was one of three men arrested Thursday night in a raid by the New Orleans Police Department Gang Task Force.

In court Friday, prosecutors said the raid came after a tip linked Krish to the killing of Kala Bienemy.

So far, Krish and the other two defendants -- Corey Coleman and Edmond Bacchus -- have only been booked on weapons charges.

Police found five guns, including two AK-47s, during the raid. They are now conducting ballistics tests to determine if the guns are linked to any recent shootings or killings.

All three suspects remain locked up with Krish's bail set at $300,000.

Court records also show that Krish and Coleman were arrested together for attempted murder back in 2014, but both men entered into plea bargains to lesser charges.

Krish was just released from jail in November.



