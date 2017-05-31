Man arrested with AR-15 assault rifle, handgun at Trump International Hotel

(Photo: File)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 43-year-old man with guns was arrested overnight Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel, according to D.C. police.

Police responded to the hotel around 1:50 a.m. after they received a tip from the Pennsylvania Police Department about an armed man heading to the Trump Hotel. When they arrived, they found two guns in Bryan Moles’ car.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside home or business.

The investigation continues.

