Man busted with over 1,000 fake drugs at Bonnaroo: 'I'm doing God's work'

David E. Brady (Photo: Custom)

MANCHESTER, TENN. - A New York man busted with more than 1,000 fake drugs less than the first 24 hours into the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival told authorities he "was doing God's work."

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, David E. Brady, 45 of Albany, N.Y. was sitting under a tent Wednesday on the grounds of the four-day festival held in Manchester, Tenn. when deputies say they saw him with items that appeared to be narcotics.

When deputies approached Brady, sheriff's spokesman Lucky Knott said, Brady tossed the items behind him.

When Brady stood up, Knott said, he had bag of mushrooms hanging from his waist band.

Authorities searched Brady and, according to an arrest warrant, found 37 pills made to look as if they were molly - a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, about 1,000 hits of fake acid, 20 bags made to look like cocaine and an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin.

The arrest warrant goes onto say the Brady told deputies that he was "doing God’s work by selling fake drugs."

Brady was arrested and sheriff’s department investigator James Sherrill charged Brady with two counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substances.

A short time later, while checking Brady for warrants, authorities found that he was wanted in Franklin County, Ark. on a felony bench warrant.

The state of Arkansas plans to extradite Brady, authorities said. He has also been charged with being a fugitive from justice.

As of Thursday Brady was being jailed in Coffee County on $120,000 bond.

His slated to appear in Coffee County court on Aug. 11.

The Tennessean