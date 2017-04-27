Ky. man forcibly removed from flight reaches settlement with United

Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on April 9. The flight was heading to Louisville out of Chicago. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky man who was forcibly removed from a United plane in early April has reached a settlement with United Airlines.

Dr. David Dao was removed from the plane after the flight was sold out on April 9, according to United.

United said they had asked for volunteers but no one volunteered and soon after Dao was selected to be removed from the flight along with three others.

United said they needed to remove passengers from the flight because crew members needed to be in Louisville the next day for a “downline connection.”

A condition of the settlement is that the monetary amount will remain confidential.

The settlement comes on the same day United announced they were making multiple changes to improve their customer service.

Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said, “I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect, and dignity.”

Demetrio, in a news release, also praised United CEO Oscar Munoz and said he did do the right thing in regards to this incident.





