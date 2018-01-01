Man killed in double shooting on North Miro Street

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man has died after a double shooting on North Miro Street in New Orleans late Monday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Miro Street. Officers arriving at the scene found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim was shot in the back and died after being transported to University Medical Center. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering information to identify the persons responsible for this incident, as well as a motive,” a statement from the NOPD said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims’ name at a later time.

“No further information is available at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

