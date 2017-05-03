Missing man last seen on Fulton Street, NOPD says

Arthur Colle

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday on Fulton Street in downtown New Orleans.

According to NOPD, 24-year-old Arthur Colle was in the 600 block of Fulton Steet around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. At that time, Colle was reported to be extremely intoxicated. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Colle is described as a white male, 5’5” tall and weighing 140 pounds.



If you have information on Arthur Colle’s location please notify any Eighth District Detective at 504-658-6080.

