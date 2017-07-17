Man sentenced to life in prison over last cigarette rape

Leopoldo Belen, right, is arraigned in 2015, charged with fatally beating Dean Cabral. The Providence Journal/Mary Murphy (Photo: The Providence Journal/Mary Murphy, Custom)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of repeatedly raping his then-girlfriend after becoming angry over her smoking their last cigarette.



The Providence Journal reports 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Monday for the April 2014 attack.



Prosecutors say Belen violently assaulted the then-21-year-old woman, who fled her Woonsocket apartment and knocked on a neighbor's door wearing only a bed sheet.



Belen was convicted in April on four counts of first-degree sexual assault.



Belen is facing trial in a separate case on the beating of 78-year-old Delor Cabral to death during a home invasion in 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges.

