Man shot in the back near Decatur, Esplanade streets

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue near the intersection of Decatur Street.

According to NOPD, one man was shot in the back. The man was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened near the bar Checkpoint Charlie's, 501 Esplanade Avenue.

Witnesses said two men were fighting loudly outside the bar when they heard two gunshots.

No further details have been released at this time.

