Man sues woman after she texts throughout date, leaves him at theater

Cropped Hands Typing On Mobile Phone In Dark (Photo: Janis Engel / EyeEm/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - An Austin man is suing a woman for $17.31 after she allegedly texted throughout their movie date and left him at the theater, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Brandon Vezmar met the Round Rock woman on Bumble, a dating app. They went on a first date to a movie theater to see "Guardians of the Galaxy." During the movie, Vezmar claims that she opened her phone between 10 and 20 times to read and send text messages.

This, Vezmar claims, is in "direct violation of the theater's police" and adversely affected "the viewing experience of Plaintiff and others."

"I said 'listen, your texting is driving me a little nuts' and she said 'I can't not text my friend.' I said 'maybe you can take it outside to the lobby, I've seen people get kicked out movies for this," Vezmar explained.

The woman took his advice and left the theater, but did not come back.

Vezmar is suing for compensation for the defendant's movie ticket, but he said the "principle is important as Defendant's behavior is a threat to civilized society."

KVUE spoke with the woman at the center of the lawsuit, who gave the following statement:

I did have a very brief date with Brandon, that I chose to end prematurely. His behavior made me extremely uncomfortable, and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. He has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would. I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.

"I am fully aware of the weirdness of this situation," Vezmar told KVUE.

