TANGIPAHOA PARISH -- Officials have named a person of interest in the arson-murder of an 89-year-old Ponchatoula woman.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards held a press conference Thursday and said 26-year-old Timothy Rouchon turned himself into authorities on Tuesday, April 11.

Rouchon confessed to setting Dorothy Poche's home on fire, knowing she was inside. He will be arrested for second-degree Murder, obstruction of justice, theft of a vehicle and aggravated arson.

Rouchon knew Poche through her grandson and had been staying at the home. There is no indication at this time that Poche was murdered before the fire was set, Edwards said.

The fire began around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Deputies responded to Poche's residence after neighbors reported a loud "boom."

The home was already engulfed in flames when TPSO, Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance Services arrived at the scene. Poche’s body was found inside of the residence.

Louisiana State Fire Marshals determined an accelerant was used to fuel the fire. Additionally, Poche's vehicle, a green Mercury Marquis, was not at her home during when the sheriff's office began its investigation.

It was discovered abandoned around 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 in Bogalusa, La.

Rouchon had outstanding warrants in Livingston Parish, where he is currently in jail. This is the fifth homicide this year in Tangipahoa Parish.

