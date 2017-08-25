Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA. - A mandatory evacuation for parts of Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana is now in effect as the state prepares for Hurricane Harvey.

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness issued the evacuation order Thursday night for communities south of the Intracoastal Water Way. This includes areas of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake.

The order is the first evacuation advisory issued for the state of Louisiana.

Cameron Parish officials are asking residents across the parish who live in areas prone to flooding to take precautions and finalize evacuation plans.

Emergency officials expect heavy rains, high water, downed trees and power outages due to the system.

“These conditions are likely to continue through next week,” Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne said.

Hurricane Harvey intensified to a Category 2 strength Thursday night. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Corpus Christie, Texas area early Saturday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide emergency declaration in preparation of the storm Thursday.

