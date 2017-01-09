ORLANDO -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has called for an official day of mourning in the city as two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty Monday.

An Orlando Police officer, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, was fatally shot, allegedly by suspect Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd.

Orange County Deputy First Class Normal Lewis was also killed in a car crash as he was responding to the shooting scene. The deputy was hit while riding on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive around 11 a.m. when a driver turned into the oncoming path of his motorcycle.

.@OrangeCoSheriff Demings: We also lost a hero today. An OCSO Deputy also died this morning. It's a tragic day for CF LEOs. #fallenheroes pic.twitter.com/1D5pZNL7Fc — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

According to the Orlando police, Clayton was shot and killed when she found Loyd in the parking lot of a Walmart at the corner of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. Loyd then carjacked a vehicle, and was seen by a captain from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The captain was shot as he got behind the vehicle Loyd was driving.

OPD posted on Twitter a video of Clayton's casket leaving the hospital.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

A massive law enforcement manhunt in the area of near Cinderlane and Rosemont is underway. Authorities warn to not approach Loyd.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Loyd is also wanted in the December 13 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, according to WKMG. Loyd allegedly shot Sade Dixon, 24, a mother of two, as she opened the door for Loyd. Dixon's brother was also shot when he intervened to help her following the gunshots.

This suspect killed his pregnant girlfriend right before Christmas in front of woman's kids, parents. Also shot her brother. #dangerous https://t.co/t6NSMgNfZz — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) January 9, 2017

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 13 schools in the area near the shooting are also on lockdown.

