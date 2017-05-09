Maple Street Book Shop to close for good next month

The iconic 'Maple Street Book Shop' will officially close its doors June 17 after serving the community for more than half a century.

Founded in 1964, the store's owner was set to close the store in 2015, but community support helped keep it in business.

An increase in online shopping and the lack of big-name titles have led to declining sales, owners said.

In a letter to their fans, the book shop wrote, "We're not sure what we'll do next, but we'll always keep fighting the stupids. We hope that you will too. We are so grateful to have been your booksellers."

