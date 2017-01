Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down Canal Street during Mardi Gras day on February 9, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, 2015 Getty Images)

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Krewe of Bilge Slidell Noon

Krewe of Poseidon Slidell 1 p.m.

Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie Slidell 6 p.m.

Krewe du Vieux (Mature themed) French Quarter 6:30 p.m.

Krewedelusion French Quarter follows Vieux

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Little Rascals Metairie Noon

Krewe of Slidellians Slidell 1 p.m.

Perseus Slidell follows Slidellians

Friday, February 17, 2017

Cork French Quarter 3:00 p.m.

Oshun Uptown 6:00 p.m.

Cleopatra Uptown 6:30 p.m.

Eve Mandeville 7:00 p.m.

Excalibur Metairie 7:00 p.m.

Athena Metairie 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Adonis Westbank 11:45 a.m.

Nemesis St. Bernard 1:00 p.m.

Pontchartrain Uptown 1:00 p.m.

Choctaw Uptown 2:00 p.m.

Freret Uptown 2:30 p.m.

Sparta Uptown 6:00 p.m.

Pygmalion Uptown 6:15 p.m.

Caesar Metairie 6:00 p.m.

Olympia Covington 6:00 p.m.

Paws Slidell 10:00 a.m.

Titans Slidell 6:30 p.m.

‘tit Rəx (‘tit Rex) Marigny 5:00 p.m.

Chewbacchus Marigny 7:00 p.m.

Nemesis Chalmette 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Femme Fatale Uptown 11:00 a.m.

Carrollton Uptown Noon

King Arthur and Merlin Uptown 1:00 p.m.

Alla Uptown 1:30 p.m.

Claude Slidell 1:00 p.m.

Dionysus Slidell follows Claude

Tchefuncte Madisonville 1:00 p.m.

Barkus French Quarter 2:00 p.m.



Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Druids Uptown 6:30 p.m.

Nyx Uptown 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Babylon Uptown 5:45 p.m.

Chaos Uptown 6:15 p.m.

Muses Uptown 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24, 2017

Hermes Uptown 6:00 p.m.

d’Etat Uptown 6:30 p.m.

Morpheus Uptown 7:00 p.m.

Selene Slidell 6:30 p.m.

Morpheus Uptown 7:00 p.m.

Centurions Metairie 7:00 p.m.

Orpheus Mandeville 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2017

NOMTOC Westbank 10:45 a.m.

Iris Uptown 11:00 a.m.

Tucks Uptown Noon

Endymion Mid City 4:15 p.m.

Isis Metairie 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Okeanos Uptown 11:00 a.m.

Mid-City Uptown 11:45 a.m.

Thoth Uptown Noon

Bacchus Uptown 5:15 p.m.

Napoleon Metairie 5:00 p.m.

Monday, February 27, 2017

Proteus Uptown 5:15 p.m.

Orpheus Uptown 6:00 p.m.

Mardi Gras

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Zulu Uptown 8:00 a.m.

Rex Uptown 10:00 a.m.

Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex

Crescent City Uptown follows Elks

Argus Metairie 10:00 a.m.

Jefferson Metairie follows Argus

Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson

Lrya West Bank 10:00 a.m.