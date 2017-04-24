Landrieu revealing little about donors, monuments' future

The empty base where the Liberty Monument used to stand. (Photo: Sam Winstrom)

NEW ORLEANS - Just hours after crews working for the city of New Orleans removed the Liberty Place Monument, Mayor Mitch Landrieu was asked repeatedly where the money came from to pay for the removal and who's paying to take down the other three confederate-era monuments of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and General P.G.T. Beauregard.

The mayor would only say, "We have enough funding to take down all four monuments."

City spokesman Tyronne Walker offered this clarification.

"Due to the widely-known intimidation, threats and reported violence to contractors and employees, safety concerns have been great and donors will remain anonymous. That is the safe and responsible thing to do."

WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said asking for information about the donors is a fair question to put to the mayor.

"If it's his decision then he's not being transparent," DuBos said. "But, if the donor specifically said I want or we want to give this money, but we want to be anonymous, then I think it is also fair to respect the wishes of the donors."

Some people also want to know what's next for the city owned monuments. Crews took the Liberty Place statue to a city warehouse, not far from the Superdome. Kurt Buchert from Save our Circle, a pro monument group is asking for transparency from the mayor.

"The mayor is saying they should be in a museum one day," Buchert said. "That's a very vague statement. They could go sit in a warehouse for 100 years and then be put in a museum when all of us are dead."

DuBos says the mayor should reveal his plans of the statues.

"I think the burden is on the mayor to bring this to a close," DuBos said. "He needs to come up with a plan and say he's what's going to happen with these statues. The council should have some input. The public should have some input."

One of the other things the mayor isn't revealing at this time is when the rest of the monuments will be removed.

He would only say they would be taken down in a similar manner to the Liberty Place statue, "sooner rather than later."

