Members of Congress take to Twitter to announce they are safe

Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in Alexandria, VA during practice for the congressional baseball game

Sami Gallegos, KXTV 9:09 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

The nation's capital was rocked Wednesday morning as a shooter took to the field of a GOP Congressional baseball practice and opened fire. 

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among the injured in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C. Scalise was shot in the hip, is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition. 

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was also shot at the baseball practice, according to the Associated Press. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown told members of the media that five people have been taken to local hospitals, including the suspect, but names are not being released yet,

Members of Congress are using Twitter to let their constituents know they are safe:

