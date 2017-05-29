Memorial Day observances around New Orleans

WASHINGTON, DC (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

There will be a number of events honoring the nation's fallen military veterans on this Memorial Day.

Covington

St. Tammany Parish residents are invited to a special ceremony later this morning. It begins at 10 a.m. outside the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center on North Columbia Street.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will speak at the ceremony. A wreath will also be placed at the base of the veterans memorial. Following that service, military veterans and their families are invited to a free reception at 11 a.m. at the Bogue Falaya Hall at the Greater Covington Center.

Metairie

The New Orleans Baby Cakes are honoring veterans this memorial day. Military personnel and their families will get free admission to Monday's afternoon game.

The baby cakes will take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 1 p.m. Monday at the "Shrine on Airline." Veterans can get in free by presenting their military ID at the box office.

New Orleans

The National World War II Museum will host a memorial day ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in service of our country. There will be special band performances as well as a commemoration and observance of a national moment of silence. Find the full schedule of events here: www.nationalww2museum.org

