Arlington, Virginia (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

To many, Memorial Day is the beginning of summer, but to the families of those fallen in conflicts around the world, it is a day to pause and remember.

“How can you write about a war unless you visit the battlefield."

Historian, Stephen Ambrose

Vietnam Memorial Dedication, 1982

Thousands of Veterans from around the country arrive to take part in the dedication ceremonies of the Vietnam Memorial. The weather is cool and windy. Strong winds are streaming out of the North. It may be chilly but this is a day of warm welcomes. Thousands have gathered to view the triangular black granite monument dedicated to the over 58,000 who died in Southeast Asia.

The large crowd stretches all along the Mall. In this sea of humanity, my eye catches the image of neatly dressed elderly gentleman sitting among the veterans. He is shaking the hand of every Vietnam Veteran he meets. With a broad smile, he focuses on the contingent of Louisiana veterans gathered. Grasping the hands extended, and with a resolute voice, he says aloud, “Thank you”. Army General Westmoreland, the commander of the troops for the major buildup of the conflict in Vietnam, made it his mission to thank those who served.

Glenn Taylor, Ron Gardner and Bill Ryan from the New Orleans area are among the Louisiana Vietnam Veterans greeted by Westmoreland. Ron, Glenn and Bill are part of the delegation participating in America’s way to honor them for their service. Vietnam is a war that America tried to forget. It is a war that America could not forget. Many Vietnam Veterans were mistreated by some in America upon their return, but on this day America honors them with open arms. Etched on the Vietnam memorial is the personal cost of the conflict.

The names of more than 58,000 thousand cover the reflective black granite surface from one end to the other. It is referred to as the "Wall" by many. The Vietnam Memorial is a monument that families and friends can touch. It is a tangible reminder of sacrifice. After a long pause and a few tears Ron, Glenn and Bill express their thoughts about the memorial.

Ron Gardner: 'I think about the pain on that wall, the screams. I think about the love that everyone exhibited toward each other, that I hadn't seen before going to Vietnam, and I hadn't seen since.'

Glenn Taylor: 'The story I think is in the faces of the people that you see here. There are not here by accident. The kids that you see slowly walking by their dads are up there that they never saw. There's a little bit out of all of us on that wall. You see the numbers 59,000, something like that. But when you see it, up there, there's a lot of people you wonder what society could have done with these guys.'

Bill Ryan: 'It created a little confusion but I think that's what the Vietnam War was all about. Trying to locate the names of the people that you know died, and the initial confusion of it brought back memories of everyday survival in Vietnam. But I think the monument will grow and it will create a focal point of contemplation of what went on in the Vietnam War.'

Beirut, Lebanon: "They Came In Peace", 1983

The urban battlefield of a city once referred to as the "Paris on the Corniche" takes a devastating toll on civilians. Beirut, Lebanon is in deep conflict. American, French and British military forces take up positions in front of their embassy. The Marines and sailors of the 22nd and 24th Marine Amphibious Unit are part of the international peacekeeping mission.

It is a terrible time. Their mission is formidable. Waring factions are tearing the region apart. One only has to pass the outskirts of Beirut, near the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, to understand the brutality of this conflict. Militia death squads have executed thousands: men, women, children, entire families. It is a massacre.

In these camps, where the victims of Beirut's civil war sought relief from the terror of war, now only the bare reddish-brown earth remains visible from the nearby dusty road. Their graves are not even marked. It is as if they were never born. This is the mission of the Marines to bring peace to a region that has seen very little peace.

On the seaside of the city, a large green shroud covers the destroyed American Embassy. Marine Cpl. Brad Pellegrin from Pearl River stands guard near the embassy along with a contingent of marines. Snipers target their position. At the Beirut International airport, a suicide bomber drove a truck full of explosives into the lobby of the Marine Corps barracks. The massive explosion killed 241 marines and sailors. When I walked into the 30 ft. crater scored into the earth by the immense blast, I could almost hear the screams of those who perished here.

Marine Cpl. Herbert McKnight, from New Orleans, reinforces his position at a high point overlooking the base. There are no safe boundaries in Beirut...the Marine live in the middle of a war. Rockets impact the marine base on a sporadic basis. Corporal Greg Nelson from Slidell mans a machine gun emplacement in the rear of the base.

As I prepared to leave the base a condition-1 alert sounded, the militias are "walking in" mortars. The Marine Base at the International Airport is the target. When I left the base, I noticed a small memorial in front of the destroyed Marine barracks. Despite the imminent danger, I couldn't help but stop and film the small bouquet of light blue flowers encircling a Marine-issued camouflage hat. It was a memorial to those who perished in the terrorist attack. Above the flowers, a small white sign comes into focus through my lens. Facing east, toward the city of Beirut the small sign described the Marines' mission in Beirut: To the “24th MAU, They Came In Peace.”

National WWII Memorial - Washington D.C., 2009

In a city of monuments and memorials, the National WWII Memorial is a recent addition. It honors the "Greatest Generation”, the millions who served and those who perished, in WWII.

John Delucca from Metairie is among the veterans from Louisiana visiting the National WWII Memorial. High school and college students from the Washington area provide assistance to the aging WWII veterans walking around the memorial. Many veterans are in wheelchairs.

Mr. Delucca, a Marine Veteran of WWII remarks, "You see all these fine young people here. It reminds us of when we were that age and how we all came together in defense of our country. It was remarkable when you think about it at that time. Usually, I'm not at a loss for words, but this memorial is overwhelming."

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery - Slidell, Louisiana, 2015

Hundreds gather for the first Memorial Day program at the Veterans Cemetery in Slidell. The moderator reflects on the importance of the day and explains to those gathered, ”This is a day to honor our fallen veterans."

Among the many attending this event is Gina Guillory. Through her tears, Gina Guillory remembers her son Marine Sgt. Michael James Guillory killed in Afghanistan. “It a celebration of life” Gina Guillory says. "It is a celebration of what they have done, that they stood in our places, that we didn’t have to go, and we didn't endure the things that they endured for us."

National D-Day Museum

Several years ago, WWII Veteran Archbishop Philip Hannan addressed a large crowd assembled at the National D-Day Museum for Memorial Day ceremonies. The words he spoke reflected his personal experience of the history he witnessed as a young paratrooper. Archbishop Hannan’s message was clear and resolute. “A nation that forgets its history loses its identity, and a nation that forgets its heroes renounces its honor”.

Memorial Day is not just another day.

© 2017 WWL-TV