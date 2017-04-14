Man stabbed to death after argument at Metairie bar Thursday night

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

METAIRIE, La. -- Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 2700 block of Mississippi Avenue in Metairie.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, headquarters was notified around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 13 of reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found 53-year-old Braun Schneider of Kentwood lying in the rear parking lot of the Westgate Tavern and apparently suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, JPSO said.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Farley in connection with the homicide.

According to witnesses, the two men were arguing inside the Tavern and the bartender ordered them to go outside. A physical altercation ensued and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Schneider multiple times, JPSO said.

Farley has not been officially charged.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.

© 2017 WWL-TV