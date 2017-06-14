Metairie neighbors keeping Scalise family in their prayers

METAIRIE -- Nine o'clock mass at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Old Metairie took on special meaning Wednesday morning.

Congressman Steve Scalise and his family are active members of the church.

Father Ronnie Caulkins asked parishioners to keep Scalise and the other shooting victims in their prayers.

Brian Hughes who attended the mass, expressed disbelief when he heard the news.

"Steve's a good guy, but none of that should occur in this country," Hughes said. "None of that should occur in our country. None of that should occur. We've got to get back to common sense. I mean, come on. At a ballgame. That's insane."

Parishioner Carol Jambon said it's hard to feel safe these days.

"That is really an unbelievable event," Jambon added. "His kids play at the playground and when he's out there, he's got security and it's a shame in this world when you have to have security to come watch your kids play."

Larry Hartman said he heard about the shooting on the radio as he was driving to the church for mass.

"He's our representative, Hartman said. "I just think it's terrible."

St. Catherine's school principal Kimberlie Kilroy sent an email to students and parents asking them to pause for a moment of prayer and healing for the injured congressman and his family.

Scalise graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie in 1983. He played baseball there and a few years ago even wore a Rummel Raiders uniform to the annual Congressional softball game.

“It's just tragic for Congressman Scalise, as well as all of those involved in the shooting," Rummel principal Mark Milano said. "When you see something like this happen in our country. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them."

Milano added Scalise was just on campus last month to judge a crawfish cook-off.

"Congressman Scalise is just a wonderful Raider, typical Raider, you know, he supports his community and all of his constituents," Milano said. "He's here whenever we need him. He participates in our Alumni events."

New Orleans Catholic Archbishop Gregory Aymond released this statement about the shooting: "We are saddened by this act of violence. Our prayers are with Congressman Scalise, for his healing, his wife Jennifer and their children, and for all involved in this shooting."



