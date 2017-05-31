Michigan father, toddler son drown in apartment pool

NOVI, MICH. - Just a day after Memorial Day's unofficial start to the outdoor swim season, a father and his toddler son were victims of a dual drowning in a suburban Detroit pool.

First responders found a stunning scenario: Neither father nor son appeared to be intending to swim, and the child's tricycle was found at the bottom of the apartment complex pool, police said.

The youngster may have fallen into the pool while riding his bike on the pool deck, and the boy's father likely dove in to rescue him but couldn't get either of them to safety, based on initial findings of Novi police. Yet, the pool's maximum depth was just five feet, Novi Chief of Police David Molloy said.

Novi's 911 dispatchers received a call from an employee of the Glens of Northville apartment complex at 4:24 p.m.. "advising there were two unconscious subjects in the pool," according to a police news release.

Police officers and firefighters "performed lifesaving efforts on both individuals upon arrival," after which the father and son were rushed to Providence Park Hospital in Novi, where they were pronounced dead, the release said.

The 31-year-old man and his 3-year-old son both lived in the apartment complex, police said. Authorities did not release their names Tuesday night.

According to the release, the bodies "were first discovered by residents walking into the clubhouse who then alerted staff to the possible drowning." Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Safety experts say that dual drownings are not unusual because adults often rush to help a child in the water when neither is a confident swimmers.

"It's hard to help a child struggling in the water if you're struggling in the water," said Becky Turpin, director of home and community safety for the nonprofit National Safety Council in suburban Chicago. More than 3,500 Americans a year succumb each year to drowning-related deaths, Turpin said Tuesday.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press