Miss. River reaches 11 feet at Spillway; Army Corps monitors rise

LAPLACE, La. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring rising water levels as the Mississippi River makes its yearly descent.

Matt Roe with the Army Corps said the river level at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans has risen above 11 feet prompting officials to monitor water levels.

Additionally, the Mississippi River south of Baton Rouge will be patrolled twice a week until water levels drop below 11 feet.

Phase I is a proactive measure that is triggered when the Mississippi River reaches 11 feet and is forecast to continue to rise. The increased patrols help ensure our ability to respond quickly to any problem areas that may develop along the levee system because of the elevated water levels.

High water levee restrictions are currently in place.

Permit holders are advised to contact their local levee districts for detailed information and to monitor river stages and forecasts by calling 504-862-2461 or checking www.rivergages.com.

