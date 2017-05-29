Miss. teen died a hero saving cousin during shooting spree

Jordan Blackwell (Photo: Shon Blackwell to the Clarion-Ledger)

Jordan Blackwell died a hero shielding his 15-year-old cousin, Caleb, from the bullets when suspect Willie Cory Godbolt came into their Brookhaven home, shooting, said Jordan's father, Shon Blackwell.

It started when Jordan's mother, Tiffany, got a call from her best friend Sheena May, who said that Godbolt had come into her home and shot people.

"When she called me she told me something had happened and somebody had gotten shot," Tiffany Blackwell said, adding that she hadn't really processed what May was telling her. "I told my husband and my sister and my other friend who was here, 'I need to go be with Sheena.'"

Tiffany and Shon Blackwell and Austin and Caleb Edwards' mother, Shayla Edwards, and another friend left to go to Bogue Chitto to check on Sheena, never thinking it would be unsafe to leave several grown children in the home in the middle of the night.

Jordan was walking down the hall, talking on FaceTime with his girlfriend when the shooting started. Caleb Edwards and Austin were in the living room, and Caleb dove behind a large chair. Bullets threw pieces of the door, the walls, the floor and a fishtank stand all over the room as Godbolt shot the door lock until he could kick the door in.

When Godbolt got inside, Caleb said, he looked at Jordan.

"Where's your mama and daddy?" Godbolt asked.

"They're in Bogue Chitto," Jordan said.

Then Caleb says Godbolt shot him.

Austin Edwards, 11, also died. The boys had been playing video games with their friend Xavier Lilly, 16, in a house where family members say about 12 kids had gathered. They were all ages, from 3 to 21, and their parents had just been there.

The home at 1658 Coopertown Road was the second stop in a deadly shooting rampage over the weekend in Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven that left eight dead, including a deputy.

"I never would have thought in a million years that he would hurt the kids," Shon Blackwell said. "He mentored both of them. They looked up to him ... that's the part that hurts. That the part that penetrates you.

"I want him to wake up every morning and know what he's done. First thing in the morning," Blackwell said. "I just want to ask him, why my son, why Austin? I want to look him in his face and say why the two kids, what purpose?"

Trace Clopton, who played football with Jordan, recalled his friend's character. "That's who he was. He was always thinking of others. He was selfless."

Godbolt, 35, of 377 Brister St. in Bogue Chitto, was either related to or an acquaintance of each victim, authorities said, except Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff William Durr.

Those killed at the first scene at 3871 Lee Road in Bogue Chitto were Goldbolt's mother-in-law, Barbara Mitchell, 55; her daughter, Toccarra May, 35; Mitchell's sister, Brenda May, 53, and Durr, 36, who was responding to a domestic call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Those killed at the third scene on East Lincoln Road in Brookhaven were Ferral Burage, 45; and Shelia Burage, 46.

Godbolt, who was arrested Sunday morning in Brookhaven, some seven hours after the rampage began, remains hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Authorities plan to charge him with one count of capital murder in Durr's death and seven counts on first-degree murder in the others. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says those charges could change as the investigation continues.

His first appearance in court will be determined by when he is released from the hospital and the court's schedule.

Vincent Mitchell, the stepfather-in-law of the suspect, told The Associated Press Sunday that Godbolt's wife and their two children had been staying at his Bogue Chitto home for about three weeks after she left her husband.

After the sheriff's deputy arrived at the house, Godbolt looked as if he were about to leave, then reached into his back pocket, pulled a gun and opened fire, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he escaped along with Godbolt's wife.

"I'm devastated. It don't seem like it's real," Mitchell said.

As deputies held Godbolt on the ground following his arrest, Godbolt talked freely when questioned by The Clarion-Ledger. He said he just wanted to "live and let live, and they wouldn't let me do that."

"My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there," Godbolt said of the deputy. "We was talking about me trying to take the children home ... somebody called the officer ... that's what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I'm sorry."

When asked what's next for him, Godbolt said, "Death ... Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain't fit to live. Not after what I've done."

Durr, married and the father of an 11-year-old son, was a two-year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four-year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said the community is reeling at the loss of life. He said it will be hard for the department to deal with Durr's absence. He had just finished DARE school and had a puppet show he would put on for the schools. He was a local favorite among children.

"It's a small community, and everybody's hurting in one way or another," Rushing said Sunday. "To me, he died a hero doing his job."

Durr’s mother spoke briefly with the AP on Monday, saying that the family is still in distress.

“He was a good Christian man,” Debbie Durr said at her rural home near Brookhaven. “He was a youth minister and a pastor before going into law enforcement.”

