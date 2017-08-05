WWL
Missing 6-year-old Florida boy found dead

Adam Roach was last seen in Lakeland, Florida wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs on it. He is missing a front tooth and we're told he is non-verbal.

First Coast News , WTLV 7:58 AM. CDT August 05, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The missing 6-year-old boy from Lakeland was found deceased in a retention pond near his home on Friday evening, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office dive team found Adam Roach in a pond directly behind his home at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Adam, who was described as a child with special needs, was no more than 50 feet away from the backdoor of his home, according to Judd.

"At this time, we found Adam, but certainly not the way we wanted to," said Judd.

A death investigation will be conducted, according to authorities.
 

 

According to the FDLE, Adam Roach was last seen in the area of the 12000th block of Thomasville Circle in Lakeland, Florida. 

Roach is described to be white, 4-foot-3, 37 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He has a missing tooth and a scar on his chest and left side of his stomach. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs, navy shorts and no shoes.

