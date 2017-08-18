WWL
Missing elderly Mississippi man last seen in Metairie

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 4:17 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - State Police are looking for a missing man from Diamondhead, Mississippi who was last seen three weeks ago in Metairie.

William Renfrow, Jr., is an 81-year-old man with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 1400 block of Metairie Road on July 26.

Family members said Renfrow suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Police added he may be traveling in a white 2017 Ford Escape with the Louisiana license plate N458540.

Anyone with information about Renfrow should call the Louisiana State Police at (337) 962-2605. 

