Missing teen last seen getting into unknown car on Read Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 15-year-old Kavon Matthews was last seen by his aunt at the Big E-Z fuel stop in 5900 block of Read Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. Police say Matthews refused to return home and left the area in an unknown area with several unknown people.

Police say Matthews was last seen wearing an Abramson Sci Academy uniform, black shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Matthews whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070.

