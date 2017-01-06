Missing Westwego woman found

WESTWEGO, La. -- A 30-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found and "appears to be in good condition," according to the Westwego Police Department.



Tiffany Hammill had last been seen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when she went to take her dog for a walk.



Hammill was found as police increased patrols in the area. She is currently being evaluated as West Jefferson Medical Center.



Police said the dog is also safe and that there are no signs of foul play.

