Missing woman last seen at Harrah's hotel room on Christmas

NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas at Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 43-year-old Gina Seehauer was last seen by her fiancé in their hotel room around 11 a.m. on Christmas.
Police say Seehauer last contacted her fiancé around 5 p.m. and threatened to do harm to herself.
Anyone with information about Seehauer’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080.
