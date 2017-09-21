Mississippi teacher fired after racist Facebook post

(Photo: Batesville Intermediate School)

A Mississippi teacher has been fired after a racist comment appeared on her Facebook page.

The South Panola School District told WREG Tuesday that Cammie Rone, a second grade teacher at Batesville Intermediate School in Batesville, was dismissed from employment following an investigation. Rone can appeal the decision.

On Monday, Fox13 in Memphis obtained a screenshot of a post made on Rone's Facebook page.

The post read, "If blacks in this country are so offended no one is forcing them to stay here. Why don't they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will will pay for it! We pay for everything else."

Rone wrote on her Facebook page Monday that her account had been hacked.

"I think I have been hacked,” the post read. “I keep getting messages about racist posts but when I go to my page I can’t see it. Someone screenshoted (sic) and sent me. If anyone knows me I post about cows recipes and home improvements stuff not racism. Please know I have not posted or made any kind of ractist (sic) comments.”

Rone did not return requests for comment.

A parent Keboni Anderson told The Commercial Appeal that she saw the post on her Facebook page and captured an image of it.

"I have never had a problem with Mrs. Rone," Anderson said. "I had a conference with her a week ago, and she was very nice."

But Anderson said when she saw the post, it made her feel awkward because her son is black.

"I feel if you feel that way about black people, it makes me question how you would treat my son," she said.

The South Panola School District's policy on employee conduct calls for employees "to conduct themselves in a manner that will reflect positively on the school district and the community, thus promoting a positive environment for teaching, learning and student well-being."

© 2017 WWL-TV