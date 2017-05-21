Mississppi lawmaker faces backlash over monument post

The debate over the removal of the Confederate Monuments has landed one Mississippi State Representative in hot water.

In a post on Facebook, Karl Oliver said, "The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, "leadership" of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Many people, including some Mississippi lawmakers, have slammed Oliver's comments for promoting racially motivated violence.

