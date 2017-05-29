Monuments battle expected to resume in legislature

A worker has a lasso around the statue of General Robert E. Lee Friday afternoon.

BATON ROUGE — The front line in the battle over the future of Louisiana's Confederate monuments moves back into the Capitol this week.

House Bill 71 by Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, that would require an election before a public monument could be removed is scheduled to be heard Wednesday by a Senate panel.

Two weeks ago members of Legislative Black Caucus walked out of the House chamber after the bill was approved there and later said the monuments revealed "a deep-rooted belief in white supremacy."

Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, who is black, said she doesn't expect fireworks during her committee's hearing of the bill.

Though most expect the bill to die in her committee, Peterson and other members insist it will vetted fairly.

"The bill will get a fair hearing and we'll make sure both sides are heard," Peterson said. "There will be no time limitations."

"Everybody will have a chance to be heard," said Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, who is also black.

New Orleans had been the epicenter of the debate before the last of four monuments there, a statue of Robert E. Lee, was removed last week.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will discuss his decision to take down the monuments on "Meet the Press" this weekend.

But the debate spilled over to cities and town throughout Louisiana.

In Shreveport, there have been four community meetings discussing the fate of a monument featuring a Confederate soldier and Confederate Gens. Henry Watkins Allen, P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Carmody attended the last meeting Tuesday.

In Lafayette, it's been more than a year since the Lafayette City-Parish Council passed on taking action to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from public property in downtown Lafayette. The Mouton statue is located in front of the Le Centre International building at the point where Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue meet.

In Alexandria, the Confederate veteran memorial in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse in Alexandria came under fire by the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society in 2016, but no action has been taken there.

And in northeastern Louisiana, there are no plans to take down a monument in Tallulah featuring a young Confederate soldier standing above a Confederate flag.

Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Joseph Bouie, D-New Orleans, said he hopes the Senate will expose Carmody's bill as "offensive and divisive on one level and interfering in local control on another level."

"It's a terrible bill," Bouie said.

But Carmody defended his bill Tuesday in Shreveport.

“It’s hard to unravel a thread out of the tapestry that is the story of America,” he said. “Some of it is not pretty — some of it is shameful, as a matter of fact — but it is our story.”

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved