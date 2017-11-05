Church tragedy: More than 20 dead in Sutherland Springs shooting

(Photo courtesy of Richard Cortez) (Photo: KENS)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - More than 20 people have been killed in a shooting that took place inside of a Wilson County church during Sunday service, just 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

KENS 5 was able to confirm at the scene that some of those casualties included children. Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of First Baptist Pastor Frank Pomeroy, told the Associated Press in a text message that their 14-year-old daughter was one of the victims.

The gunman fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police, said the official who was briefed on the investigation.

The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the gunman walked into First Baptist Church and began firing during a Sunday service.

Between 10 to 15 people were also injured, according to the official who stressed that the figures could change. University Hospital in San Antonio has nine patients seeking care, KENS has confirmed.

KENS 5 arrived on the scene around 12 p.m. and witnessed tarps covering bodies, along with a very heavy police presence outside of the church.

Federal law enforcement swarmed the scene to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.





President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation. Trump tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act." Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act." He said he is on his way to Sutherland Springs to meet with families, local, state and federal officials.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.

Contributing Associated Press & John Bacon, USA Today

This is a developing story. REFRESH this screen for updates

