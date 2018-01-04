Mother accidentally backs up truck over 1-year-old son according to police

(Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAROSE, La. -- A 1-year-old child died after being accidentally run over by a pickup truck driven by his mother.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Tralyn Crosby backed her pickup truck over her 1-year-old son, Cai Crosby, on Jan. 3 around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies were called to the scene after a concerned citizen heard screaming and crying in the area.

EMT's took the 1-year-old to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect impairment of foul play on the mother's part. No criminal charges have been filed.

"This is a horrible tragedy for this family and the community,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “My heart goes out to the family, and I pray they can find peace in such a difficult time.”

