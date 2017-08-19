Mother, acquaintance in custody after 9-year-old Alabama boy 'tortured'

Images via Facebook: Tuscaloosa Police Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after Alabama police said he was tortured by his mom and an acquaintance of hers.

News outlets report he was being treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham but is expected to pull through.



Tuscaloosa Police said a relative notified them after noticing something was wrong with the child.



The child's mother, 31-year-old Cecily Burton, was arrested along with 40-year-old Marzel Mills for attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.



Doctors say the child had over 100 bruises on his back alone, fluid behind his eye, broken bones, a homemade stitched ear, and was malnourished.



Sgt. Mike Chaisson said it's the most horrific child abuse case he's seen in his 20-year law enforcement career.



Mills and Burton are being held on $400,000 bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail

© 2017 Associated Press