MS Guardsman killed, 3 injured in training exercise

A Mississippi National Guard Soldier was killed Monday night during a training exercise in California. Three others were injured in the incident.

According to Lt. Col. Christian Patterson, Director of Public Affairs, the four soldiers, assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team in Tupelo, were involved in a large-scale training operation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California at the time of the incident.

Their names are being withheld until 24 hours after the families of the victims have been notified.

The three injured soldiers were transferred by military helicopter to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California, Patterson said. They are each listed in stable condition, he said.

Contact Sarah Fowler at sfowler@gannett.com or 601-961-7303. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2017 WWL-TV