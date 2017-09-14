83-year-old pushes burglary suspect off roof, ends police standoff

Roofs in southern California. (Photo: JohnnyH5/Thinkstock)

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) - An 83-year-old man ended a police standoff that lasted for hours when he pushed a suspected burglar off his roof in La Puente.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials say the male suspect was jumping from rooftop to rooftop on Tuesday, prompting crisis negotiators to respond. The suspect refused to come down after negotiators and deputies issued commands.

Sgt. Joseph Morales tells the Los Angeles Times that the elderly resident became tired of the situation that lasted about five hours. The man climbed onto the roof and pushed the suspect off.

Authorities tell KABC-TV that the suspect was taken into custody and was admitted to a hospital for a mental evaluation. It's unclear if the suspect was injured.

