A federal judge tossed out 2 life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

NORFOLK, VA. (AP) - Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teenager took part in one of the most terrifying serial sniper murder cases in U.S. history, will be going back to court after a federal judge Friday threw out two life sentences on constitutionality grounds.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk, Va. ordered that Malvo receive new sentencing hearings in Virginia after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, causing widespread fear throughout the region. Currently, he is serving multiple life sentences at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia, a supermax prison.

His accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, 48, was executed in 2009. Lawyers for Malvo said Muhammad, who treated Malvo as his son and taught him marksmanship, had a Svengali effect on the youth and coerced him into the killing spree.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh, who helped prosecute Malvo, said the Virginia attorney general can appeal Jackson's ruling. If not, he said he would pursue another life sentence.

