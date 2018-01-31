Louisiana Sen. Cassidy tends to injured before paramedics arrive at train crash

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) was among those who treated people injured after a train carrying Republican representatives collided with a truck in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Cassidy said in a tweet that three people were inside the truck at the time of the crash.

"One is dead. One I am told is being transported but has minor injuries. One has serious injuries - please pray," Cassidy tweeted of the people in the truck.

He added he and his wife helped other physicians tend to patients until paramedics arrived.

"A scary moment. Laura and I are ok," Cassidy tweeted moments after the Amtrak train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Va., a town about 126 miles away from Washington, D.C.

No lawmakers were believed injured.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said he was not on the train but some of his staff members were. He said all them were safe.

"Please take a moment to pray for those injured in the train accident in Virginia this morning," Scalise said.

Amtrak released a statement saying: "There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage."

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

This is a developing story.

