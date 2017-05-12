Officer dead after Ohio nursing home shooting

Authorities are responding to the report of an active shooter situation Friday morning in Kirkersville. (Photo: Michael Lehmkuhle/The Advocate)

KIRKERSVILLE, OHIO (NEWARK ADVOCATE) - The police officer who was injured during Friday morning's nursing home shooting in Ohio has died, according to a Licking Memorial Hospital source. Scanner traffic reports the active shooter has been "neutralized."

Authorities responded to the report of an active shooter situation at the Pine Kirk Care Center, 205 E. Main Street in Kirkersville.

Earlier in the morning, Lt. Robert Sellers of the Ohio Highway Patrol said that one officer has been shot but was unaware of the officer's agency or condition. He said the officer was "wounded."

Sellers added that the situation is contained.

"There is no threat to the public," he said. "The situation has concluded."

Emergency medical helicopters were called to land at National Trail Raceway, which is nearby.

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lockdown.

Ben Richards, communications director for Southwest Licking Local Schools, said all the students at Kirkersville Elementary were on the buses when the situation started and diverted to Watkins Middle School. He said they will keep the kids there at the middle school until they are given permission to return to Kirkersville.

While parents can pick up their children at the middle school, Richards said "they don't have to."

All other Southwest Licking Schools are on a level 1 lockdown.

"No one is going in, no one is going out," Richards said.

U.S. 40 is closed in the area and will remain closed for the remainder of the day, according to the patrol.

Our news partners at The Advocate has reporters and a photographer on the scene. We will have more updates on this breaking story.

