Atleast 19 people confirmed dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert U.K. according to police

Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

At least one explosion at a concert given by singer Ariana Grande sent terrified fans running for the exits Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom, according to Variety and various other media organizations.

The chaos outside #manchesterarena when we were all trying to get out😫I hope everyone is okay ❤️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ISgx3AzJTF — jordan mcbrearty (@JSMcbrearty) May 22, 2017

The Greater Manchester Police Department reported via Twitter "a number of confirmed fatalities" at the Manchester Arena and "others injured." At least 20 people were dead, NBC News was reporting.

The incident took place at about 10:40 p.m. as the concert in northern England was wrapping up, eyewitnesses told local television. Manchester Arena holds 21,000 people, according to its website.

The apparent tragedy appeared to bring out the best in locals, who took to the Facebook page of the Greater Manchester Police Department to offer free rides and even their homes to panicked concert goers.

Grande herself appears to be uninjured. It's unclear if concert-goers or staff at the event were injured.

Witness Kiera Dawber tearfully told CNN that there was a "massive, massive explosion" followed by a chaotic scene of screams, shouts, shoes and handbags strewn about, and about 20 bodies strewn on the floor of a hallway. "You could see straight off that they were just dead," Dawber said.

Outside, traffic was at a standstill as fleeing concert goers ran through the streets, Dawber said.

The incident appears to have taken place in the foyer, or main hallway, of the venue, British Transport Police said. Emergency responders set up a triage area in the arena.

Greater Manchester Police said earlier via Twitter that they were responding to the scene of a "serious incident" at the venue and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Twitter was abuzz with video of panicked fans running out of the Manchester Arena and reports of injured concert goers, but none of that was confirmed.

A Grande label rep told Variety that there were two loud bangs at the concert venue.

Emergency services were rushing to the scene, according to the Mirror.

At least 10 police cars and five ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, the Mirror reported.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Follow Melanie Eversley on Twitter at @melanieeversley. Follow Kim Hjelmgaard on Twitter at @khjelmgaard.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard in London.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM