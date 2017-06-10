U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends an event at the Justice Department May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before a Senate panel chaired by Shelby. Sessions says it's clear the Russian investigation would become the focus of questioning.

Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He said during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

