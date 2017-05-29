Bananas or banannas? These are the top misspelled words in each state

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Igor Kisselev igor kisselev)

Spelling champions from across the country are preparing to compete this week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

While we've all cringed after misspelling a word in a work email or a text, the National Spelling Bee competitors will be asked to spell words that make the word "chihuahua" look like a walk in the park.

In honor of those who aren't as gifted as the National Spelling Bee champs, Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year.

Here's a look at the most misspelled search words in each state:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington, D.C. : ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: tomorrow

Wyoming: priority

