WWL
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Car hits pedestrians near Times Square, multiple injured

TEGNA 11:27 AM. CDT May 18, 2017

Multiple people are injured after being hit by a car near Times Square. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Thirteen people are being treated, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show the car flipped over onto its side.

The New York City Police Department tweeted "Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area."

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories