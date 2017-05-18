Car hits pedestrians near Times Square, multiple injured

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square (New York City Fire Dept.)

Multiple people are injured after being hit by a car near Times Square. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Thirteen people are being treated, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show the car flipped over onto its side.

The New York City Police Department tweeted "Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area."

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

