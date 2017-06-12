Chuck Schumer trolls Trump's cabinet meeting with parody video

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer poked fun at President Trump's Cabinet meeting on Monday, posting a parody video on his Twitter account in which his staff flattered him with praises.

In the video, the senator, who is known for his sense of humor, sits at a table with staffers who compliment him on his hair and interview skills.

A third staff member interjects, telling the senator what a "blessing" it is to serve him before the room erupts in laughter.

Watch the video here:

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

While the video never directly references the executive Cabinet meeting, the intention behind the skit is anything but subtle.

The subject of Schumer's mockery, Trump's staff meeting held earlier on Monday, turned heads for its unusual tone. Video from one part of the meeting feature many of the cabinet members using their allotted time to lavish the commander in chief with praises.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, for example, told the president "we thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda,"-- a line mocked almost word for word in Schumer's re-creation.

WH Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to Trump: “We thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda” https://t.co/L7DEdZUjV3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 12, 2017

"I can't thank you enough for the privileges you've given me and the leadership that you've shown," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also told the president during the meeting.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA