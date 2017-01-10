Dylann Roof, convicted Charleston church shooter, sentenced to death

The competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing nine worshippers at a Charleston church has finished. (Photo: Pool, WLTX)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Dylann Roof, the convicted Charleston church shooter, has been sentenced to death Tuesday.

The decision was unanimous.

Roof offered no rebuttal during his sentencing.

The panel of 10 women and two men, who last month found the self-admitted white supremacist guilty of 33 federal charges, decided between the sentence of life in prison or death by execution in the June 17, 2015, shootings at EmanuelAfrican Methodist Episcopal Church.

After prosecutors finished telling jurors why he should be put to death Monday, Roof simply replied, "The defense rests."

Roof is convicted of killing nine African-American parishioners at an evening Bible study in the racially charged 2015 attack.

