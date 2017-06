(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union and China believe President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate pact is 'a big mistake,' the EU chief stated on Friday.

President Trump announced Thursday that he would be pulling the U.S. out of the nearly 200-nation agreement to cut carbon emissions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 Associated Press