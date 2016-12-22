Ex-star of '16 and Pregnant' Valerie Fairman found dead in Pennsylvania

Valerie Fairman from MTVs '16 and Pregnant.' (Photo: MTV)

A former star of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant has been found dead in Chester County, Pa., and police are trying to determine why.

The Chester County Coronor's office issued a statement saying Valerie Fairman, 23, of Coatsville, Pa., was found dead around 5 p.m. ET Wednesday in Caln Township, Pa.

The cause and manner of her death is still being investigated by Coatsville police, the coroner's statement said.

16 and Pregnant's Valerie Fairman has died at 23. https://t.co/CbX8MoDVQ7 — MTV (@MTV) December 22, 2016

MTV also confirmed the death; Fairman appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009-2010.

"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," the network said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Fairman was the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, having given birth on the series. A reality TV-roundup blog, Ashley's Reality Roundup, was first to report the news.

Fairman, who had struggled with substance abuse, was arrested numerous times since her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, including on prostitution charges in February 2015.

Other reality stars and MTV alumni posted condolences on Twitter.