‘Hamilton' hangover hits Broadway, Tony Awards – in a good way

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: stu99)

Sorry, folks.

“Hamilton” isn’t eligible to win more Tony Awards this year. But the show’s meteoric rise to fame has had a lasting impact on Broadway – a “Hamilton” hangover that made the show Broadway’s highest-grossing production of the 2016-2017 season.

“Hamilton” raked in $129.9 million over the 52 weeks of the season, per the Broadway League, thanks to astonishing demand and high-priced, hard-to-come-by tickets.

Earnings from “Hamilton” contributed to Broadway’s highest-grossing season for the second straight year.

For 2016-2017, Broadway grossed more than $1.44 billion, a 5.5 percent increase over last year.

Last season, Broadway grossed an estimated $1.37 billion. Without “Hamilton,” Broadway’s grosses during the 2015-2016 season would have been down 3 percent, Crain’s New York reported.

Fans still pack the Richard Rodgers Theatre (more than three million people attended the show this year, alone), but they also filled seats for the other 19 musicals, 20 plays, and five special engagements on Broadway.

Admissions dropped slightly, but that can be attributed to the 2016-2017 season having fewer playing weeks as compared to the previous year. Broadway counts ‘playing weeks’ by adding up how many weeks each show performs, then adding those totals together.

“Hamilton,” in a refreshing and jaw-droppingly captivating way, opened eyes to the power of live musical theatre. Who knew a musical about America’s founding fathers would be so popular?

Timing may have helped.

“Hamilton” quickly became a household name – even in households unfamiliar with Broadway. With exposure on network news, public radio, podcasts, magazines – as a pop culture connection to the contentious presidential race unfolding on the campaign trail at the time, “Hamilton” was – and, frankly, still is – the buzz of Broadway – creating a sister-buzz for last year’s Tony Awards.

Audiences tuned in to get a glimpse of Broadway’s hottest show. The telecast of the 70th Tony Awards drew in 8.7 million viewers, per Nielsen – the Tony Awards’ best rating since 2001. “Hamilton” took home 11 awards – one shy of tying the record for most Tony wins.

Unlike last season’s “Hamilton,” there isn’t one singular musical production expected to sweep the awards this year. So it’s hard to say whether the “Hamilton Hangover” will help the Tony’s beat last year’s TV ratings.

“Hamilton” continues to lead an exciting season of new shows – like “Dear Evan Hansen” or “Groundhog Day,” (Yes. THAT one. Based on the movie with Bill Murray.)

There are star-studded revivals like “Hello, Dolly!” starring the one-and-only Bette Midler and “Sunset Boulevard” with Tony Award-winner Glenn Close. And, all-time favorites making comebacks, like “Cats” and “Miss Saigon.”

At the top, though, a tight race means it’s anybody’s guess who will win Best Musical.

Go back to the Broadway League’s numbers and, just like “Hamilton” did the year before, the four musicals nominated have consistently sold at or above capacity. For the week closing out the 2016-2017 season, nine shows sold 99 percent or more of their capacity. Four of those are this year’s nominees for Best Musical.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812,” “Come from Away,” and “Groundhog Day,” each has its own appeal to Tony voters and each has its own appeal to audiences.

The variety in competition and the suspense of not having a standout could be the perfect recipe to remedy the hangover from “Hamilton,” and keep Broadway audiences thirsty for more.

Watch the 71st Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

