Heroes emerge from horror of London terror attack

Armed police stand guard in front of floral tributes on Southwark Street near the scene of last night's terrist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images)

A police officer armed only with a baton along with a chef wielding a bread basket were among heroes emerging Sunday after a London terror attack that killed seven people and wounded nearly 50 others.

A British Transport Police officer was in a stable condition after showing "enormous courage in the face of danger" as the attack unfolded Saturday night, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Crowther said the officer, whose identity was not made public, was stabbed in the face, head and leg when confronting the three knife-wielding attackers near the London Bridge train station. Other officers with guns arrived a short time later and fatally shot the assailants, who wore what appeared to be bomb-laden vests that turned out to be fake.

"I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others," Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Crowther said the officer, on the force just two years, faced the attackers only with his baton.

"The bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud," Crowther said.

Crowther said the officer will be "touched" when he sees the vast messages of support from across the United Kingdom and around the world.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who died or were injured, and their loved ones as they try to come to terms with what happened," Crowther added.

A Romanian chef also was lauded as a hero after he offered refuge to 20 terrified people in the Bread Ahead bakery as the attackers targeted nearby restaurants and bars in Borough Market.

Florin Morariu told the Associated Press he saw people running in the street outside his bakery, then realized, “Oh, my God, it is a terrorist attack here."

He said he came upon the attackers and "hit one of them in the head with a basket and I knocked him out," Morariu told British TV.

Morariu became a modest social media sensation, and his status as an immigrant wasn't ignored. "A hero? A Romanianchef? You mean one of those benefit scrounging immigrant Romanians? #londonattack," tweeted Zee Mitha.

Tweeted Mike O'Brien: "AND THEN THE ROMANIANCHEF WAS THROWN OUT OF HIS AFOPTED COUNTRY DUE TO #BREXIT"

